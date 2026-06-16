PM Modi finds Banaras connection in Bratislava, says ‘art, culture bring people closer’

Bratislava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted a unique cultural connection between India and Slovakia after witnessing an exhibition on Varanasi at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, saying that art and culture have the power to bring people and nations closer together.

This comes after PM Modi and President Pellegrini viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Monday.

Sharing his experience on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer. My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition.”

Prime Minister Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini appreciated the creative interpretation of Varanasi, the PM’s parliamentary constituency, by Slovak artists at a painting exhibition held in the Presidential Palace of Slovakia.

“At the Presidential Palace, PM Narendra Modi and President Peter Pellegrini walked through a painting exhibition by Slovak artists in the Presidential Palace,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X on Monday, sharing a few glimpses of the exhibition.

The MEA noted that the exhibition was dedicated to the theme “Varanasi City” and featured artworks that beautifully captured the spiritual, cultural, and everyday life of one of India’s oldest living cities.

The artworks also included paintings by Slovak artists who visited Varanasi recently and were inspired by its unique ambience and traditions.

Both leaders appreciated Varanasi’s creative interpretation and cultural vibrancy, noting that art continues to serve as a powerful bridge between India and Slovakia.

Slovakia also conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the Central European nation.

This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

“Honoured to receive the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia,” PM Modi wrote on X.