From red bastion to Cong-led treasury bench, Sudhakaran becomes Kerala Pro-tem Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram: In a politically loaded moment that underlined Kerala’s dramatic change of guard, veteran legislator and former CPI(M) strongman G. Sudhakaran was on Wednesday sworn in as a legislator of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and his cabinet colleagues.

Sudhakaran was nominated by the state cabinet on Monday as the Pro-tem Speaker, who was once among the most influential faces of the CPI(M) in south Kerala.

Now, an Independent backed by the Congress-led UDF has instantly become one of the most discussed political developments following the emphatic defeat suffered by the Left in the Assembly elections.

The 75-year-old two-time former minister and a seasoned tactician during Left rule, Sudhakaran, had contested from his traditional Ambalapuzha constituency after openly rebelling against the CPI(M) leadership.

Following his decision to enter the fray as an Independent, the Congress-led UDF threw its weight behind him, turning the election into a prestige battle.

His victory was later viewed in political circles as both a personal comeback and a symbolic rejection of the CPI(M) leadership’s handling of senior leaders.

As Pro-tem Speaker, Sudhakaran will administer the oath of office to the remaining 139 newly elected MLAs when the Assembly convenes on Thursday.

His tenure, however, will last only till the election of the new Speaker on Friday.

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan is set to be elected Speaker, with the numbers overwhelmingly stacked in favour of the ruling front.

The UDF currently commands 102 seats in the Assembly, while the Left Democratic Front has been reduced to 35 members.

The BJP has opened its account with three seats.

But beyond the procedural formalities, all eyes are now on the conduct of the CPI(M) legislators inside the House when Sudhakaran occupies the Speaker’s chair.

The development carries unmistakable political irony for the party, which had expelled him after he chose to contest against its official line.

For many observers, Thursday’s Assembly session promises more than a routine swearing-in ceremony; it will also serve as the first visual reminder of Kerala’s sharply altered political landscape.