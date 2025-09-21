From Youngest to Fittest Eldest; More than 1500 participate in KMC Hospitals World Heart Day Walkathon

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, successfully hosted its World Heart Day Walkathon 2025 on Sunday, September 21, with over 1,500 individuals participating from across the city. The event, commencing at 6:30 AM from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, culminating at the Marena Sports Complex, was organized with the express purpose of elevating awareness surrounding cardiovascular diseases and promoting the adoption of healthier lifestyles.

The Walkathon attracted a diverse demographic, comprising young individuals, senior citizens, families, corporate entities, institutions, and independent participants, all united in their commitment to heart health. Shri Mithun HN, IPS, DCP Law & Order, Mangaluru, and Smt. Geetha D Kulkarni, ACP (CCRB), Mangaluru City Police, jointly officiated the flag-off ceremony. National-level athlete Master Yashas served as the Torch Bearer, adding a symbolic element of athleticism and vitality to the proceedings.

This year’s theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat,” served as a potent reminder to prioritize cardiovascular well-being through proactive measures. These include regular medical check-ups, the cultivation of healthier lifestyle choices, and a focus on preventive care strategies. Participants traversed key routes within the city before converging for the valedictory program, which was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries. Among them were Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE Mangaluru Campus, along with the distinguished Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Team from KMC Hospital Mangalore.



Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru, addressed the assembled participants, stating, “At KMC Hospital, we firmly believe in harmonizing medical excellence with active community engagement. Today’s walk transcends mere physical exercise; it embodies community spirit, heightened awareness, and a shared responsibility in fostering improved heart health for all.”

Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE Mangaluru Campus, added, “At KMC, our mission extends beyond the provision of patient care within our facilities. Events such as this Walkathon afford us a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the community, thereby encouraging families to collectively embrace healthier habits. For over two decades, we have ardently championed the ‘Walk for Your Heart’ initiative, and it is truly inspiring to witness its continued growth and impact each year.”



Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology at KMC Hospital, Mangalore, underscored the urgency underpinning the initiative. “We are observing a concerning increase in the incidence of heart disease, even among younger demographics. Lifestyle-related factors, including stress, insufficient physical activity, and unhealthy dietary patterns, are significant contributing elements. While a walk may appear to be a simple act, it symbolizes the importance of preventive action, a concept that each of us must embrace proactively.”



The event garnered enthusiastic participation, with attendance figures surpassing the previous year’s count of over a thousand walkers. Participants also engaged in creative competitions, with awards presented in categories such as Best Group Participation, Best Slogan, Best Placard, and Most Enthusiastic Participant. Notable groups that participated included Fiza by Nexus, Athena Nursing College, Sridevi Nursing College, MRPL, and NMPA, among numerous others.

Through the convergence of medical expertise, community spirit, and spirited competition, KMC Hospital’s World Heart Day Walkathon 2025 has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting healthier living and fostering a heart-healthy Mangaluru.