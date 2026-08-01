Shivakumar urges PM Modi to ‘help Karnataka, save Karnataka’ at Mysuru event

Mysuru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend greater support to Karnataka, asserting that Bengaluru serves as the world’s gateway to India and stressing the need for stronger Centre-state cooperation.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Viveka Memorial at Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Shivakumar said, “You should be bold-hearted to help us, help Karnataka, save Karnataka, because the entire world is looking at India and Karnataka through Bengaluru.”

The Chief Minister said Karnataka was committed to working together with the Centre and stressed that cooperation between the Union and state governments was essential for the state’s continued growth.

“Prime Minister sir, the entire state stands with you. We want to work together. We want to uphold the federal structure. I appeal to you that we all work together,” he said.

Recalling the words of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shivakumar said there was a time when global leaders visiting India would first travel to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai or Hyderabad. However, Vajpayee had remarked that the situation had changed and that world leaders now visit Bengaluru before travelling to other Indian cities.

The Chief Minister said the foundation for Karnataka’s information technology revolution was laid by former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who had studied at Ramakrishna institutions, and noted that Bengaluru had emerged as a global hub because of the vision and efforts of the state’s people.

Describing the event as historic, Shivakumar said Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy was centred on the youth and that his government was inspired by those ideals.

“This is a historic programme. Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts were youth-centric, and I am also trying to adopt that ideology. Today, the dreams of the youth are the dreams of the nation. The message Swami Vivekananda gave to students, young people and the entire country is the ideology of our government. ‘Yuva Yuga, Nava Yuga’ reflects that vision,” he said.

He said Karnataka was being closely watched by the world and emphasised that the energy and potential of young people in both villages and cities should be effectively utilised through well-planned programmes.

“The history of Mysuru is the history of the nation. Swami Vivekananda came to Mysuru, received the patronage of the Mysuru Maharaja and delivered a historic message that became part of India’s history. I express my gratitude to the Mysuru Maharajas,” he said.

Shivakumar said the Ramakrishna Ashrama had consistently worked towards empowering the youth and assured the institution of the state government’s support. “They have designed programmes to take the youth forward. My government stands with the Ramakrishna Ashrama,” he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled one of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, saying people should remain courageous in defeat and magnanimous in victory, and said the Prime Minister’s message at the event would be significant for the country.

Highlighting Mysuru’s contribution to India’s scientific development, Shivakumar noted that the Mysuru Maharajas had donated around 300 acres of land for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister reiterated that Karnataka was ready to work closely with the Centre and said Prime Minister Modi’s message from the historic occasion would be important for the nation.