Funeral of Arvind Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, to be held today

Jaipur: Final rites of former Mewar royal Arvind Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, will be performed on Monday.

By royal traditions, his last journey commenced from Shambhu Niwas in City Palace. The funeral procession will pass through Badi Pol, Jagdish Chowk, Ghantaghar, Bada Bazar, and Delhi Gate, before reaching Mahasatiya for the final rites.

Earlier in the morning, at around 7.30 a.m. the mortal remains were brought out of Shambhu Niwas for public darshan. A large number of people gathered at City Palace Chowk to pay their final respects. His son, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, shouldered the bier, accompanied by his son, Haritraj Singh Mewar. Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja also arrived to offer condolences.

Arvind Singh Mewar, who had been unwell for a long time, passed away on Sunday (March 16). He resided at Shambhu Niwas in City Palace under medical supervision. His father was Bhagwat Singh Mewar, and his mother was Sushila Kumari Mewar. His elder brother, Mahendra Singh Mewar, passed away on November 10 last year. As the last rites proceeded, Vedic mantras are being chanted continuously.

Arvind Mewar is survived by his wife Vijayraj Kumari, son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, and daughters Bhargavi Kumari Mewar and Padmaja Kumari Parmar.

Arvind Singh Mewar was educated at the prestigious Mayo College, Ajmer, and pursued hotel management courses in the UK and the US. He received training in various international hotels.

A long queue of people was seen at Shambhu Niwas, as they took turns offering floral tributes. The final journey will conclude at Mahasatiya, where his remains will be consigned to the Panchtatva (five elements of nature).

Udaipur was seen mourning the loss of a prominent figure of the Mewar lineage, as thousands gathered to pay homage to Arvind Singh Mewar. Markets were shut at many places to pay tributes to him.