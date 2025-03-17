India’s daughter Kalpana Chawla dared to dream beyond stars: Centre

New Delhi: Kalpana Chawla was India’s daughter who dared to dream beyond stars, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, while paying tribute to the Indian-origin NASA astronaut on Monday on her birth anniversary.

Born in Haryana’s Karnal on March 17, 1962, Chawla became the first Indian woman to go to space. Chawla died on February 1, 2003, when Space Shuttle Columbia and her crew perished during entry, 16 minutes before the scheduled landing.

“A daughter of India who dared to dream beyond the stars, her life and achievements continue to inspire many around the globe,” shared the Ministry in a post on social media platform X.

“Remembering the first woman of Indian origin in space, Kalpana Chawla, on her birth anniversary. Her courage, determination, and passion continue to inspire millions to dream beyond boundaries and reach for the stars,” added Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs on X.

Chawla was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor and NASA Space Flight Medal.

“On her birth anniversary, we remember Kalpana Chawla, the pioneering Indian-born female astronaut who significantly elevated India’s global standing in space exploration. Her legacy serves as a powerful symbol of both female empowerment and gender equality, and she remains a perpetual source of inspiration for millions,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition, Rajya Sabha, on X.

“Remembering Kalpana Chawla on her birth anniversary — an icon of STEM exploration and a symbol of inspiration for dreamers, scientists, and explorers. From Karnal to the Cosmos, her journey reminds us that no dream is too big, no sky is too far when fueled by curiosity and perseverance. We celebrate her legacy by empowering young minds to explore, innovate, and reach for the stars,” added Dr Narottam Sahoo, a scientist at the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology.

After completing her Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College in 1982, Chawla went to the US for her Master of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas (1984). She also earned a Doctor of Philosophy in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado in 1988.

Chawla was selected by NASA in December 1994, and in November 1996, she was assigned as mission specialist and prime robotic arm operator on STS-87.

In January 1998, she was assigned as crew representative for shuttle and station flight crew equipment and subsequently served as lead for the Astronaut Office’s Crew Systems and Habitability section.

She flew on STS-87 Columbia (1997) and STS-107 Columbia (2003), logging 30 days, 14 hours and 54 minutes in space.