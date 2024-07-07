Furore as Shiv Sena leader son’s BMW kills fisherwoman in Mumbai hit-and-run case, two detained

Mumbai: In another shocking case of a hit-and-run accident in Maharashtra, a fisherwoman was killed and her husband injured when a BMW car allegedly driven by a Shiv Sena leader’s son, who was reportedly drunk, rammed into their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli early on Sunday and dragged the victims nearly for a 100 metres on the car’s bonnet, police said.

The accident occurred near the Atria Mall around 5.30 a.m.

The victims were identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, who fell from the bonnet and succumbed, while her husband Pradip Nakhwa, 52, sustained serious injuries in the crash, that came as they were returning after buying fish from the Sassoon Dock for selling in the local markets.

The car was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of Rajesh Shah, a Palghar leader of the ruling MahaYuti ally Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After getting the information about the accident, the Worli police rushed to the spot but Mihir Shah had fled the scene, but Rajesh Shah was detained, and their driver Rajendra Singh Bidawat questioned.

Mihir Shah, 24, had reportedly gone for a late-night party with some friends in the Juhu area and then started for home, but en route, he insisted to the driver that he wanted to drive.

He took the wheel of the BMW and minutes later crashed into the scooter on which the Nakhwe couple were riding near Worli.

Police are scouring the CCTV footage of the entire route and also enquiring with morning walkers or joggers in the vicinity at the time of the crash.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the government and demanded immediate punitive action against the accused youth for the fatal crash.

“I met the Worli police station staffers probing the hit-and-run case. I am not going into the political affiliations of Mihir Shah, the accused, but I expect the police will catch him soon and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge to him from the regime,” said Thackeray Jr., the MLA from Worli, in a swipe at the MahaYuti government.

Facing a barrage of criticism, CM Shinde told the media that the accident was sad and unfortunate but the police will thoroughly probe it, as the matter could come up in the state Legislature on Monday.

“The law will take its own course… I have spoken with the police and ordered strict action in the matter. Everybody is equal before the law,” Shinde told media-persons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay said that two persons have been detained for questioning and the investigations are continuing.

Thackeray, along with SS-UBT MLC Sunil Shinde went to meet the family of Nakhwa and assured his party would do everything to ensure justice for them.

Pradip Nakhwa broke down while describing the sudden tragedy that struck his family and claimed his wife. “It happened right in front of me… The car rammed us… I saw him inside the car… and asked him to stop, but he ran away from there,” he said, choking with tears.

A grieving relative of the deceased, Gajanand Worlikar said that the Nakhwas were a very friendly couple, fisherfolk for years and residing in the Worli gaothan, and they have a son and daughter.

“In monsoon, as local fishing activity in small boats stops, they were eking out a living by buying small quantities of fish from the Sassoon Docks and selling them in the local markets with some profit margin,” Worlikar told IANS.

The funeral of Kaveri Nakhwa was performed this evening at the Worli gaothan crematorium with almost the entire fishing community attending, said a family friend.