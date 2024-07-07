Christian Community of Udupi District Felicitates MLC Ivan D’Souza

Udupi: Presiding over a public felicitation event organized by the United Christian Forum for Human Rights, Udupi, in collaboration with CSI, UBMC, Orthodox Syrian Churches, Catholic Sabha Udupi, Catholic Women’s Organization, and Indian Catholic Youth Movement at the Basel Mission Memorial Auditorium, Udupi, Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, lauded Ivan D’Souza as a compassionate leader and a powerful voice for the rights of the common people.

Bishop Dr Gerald Issac Lobo highlighted that Ivan D’Souza, newly elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council, has consistently demonstrated leadership qualities from a young age and has dedicated himself to advocating for the voiceless and ensuring that their rights are upheld. He also expressed hope that Ivan D’Souza would continue to earn public trust through his responsiveness to people’s issues.

Accepting the honour, Ivan D’Souza pledged to represent all communities fairly, emphasizing his commitment to speaking out against any injustice faced by the Christian community. He remarked on the challenges of contemporary politics, likening it to a bed of thorns rather than a bed of roses. He expressed his resolve to oppose divisive laws based on caste and religion that create societal problems. Reflecting on his past tenure, he noted the satisfaction of securing approximately 7 crore INR from the Chief Minister’s Medical Relief Fund without discrimination. He promised to work for the development and welfare of all communities over the next six years.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake commended Ivan D’Souza for his unwavering dedication to public service from his student days. He noted his active engagement in legislative processes by asking numerous questions to shed light on societal issues. Sorake highlighted Ivan D’Souza’s effective utilization of available funds for the benefit of the two districts, attributing his re-election to his steadfast principles.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Rev Ivan D Soans, Udupi Area Council President of CSI-KSD; Pastor Selvakumar, President of Udupi District Full Gospel Pastor Association; Rev Anthony D’Silva, representative of St. Mary’s Syrian Cathedral, Brahmavar; Rev Vijay Harwin, Udupi District Church Board, Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu Head; and Fr Dennis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer of Udupi Diocese. Also present were Grace Coelho, President of Women’s Organization, Prashant Jattanna, Vice President of United Christian Forum, and Godwin Mascarenhas, President of ICYM Udupi diocese.

Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, vicar general diocese of Udupi welcomed the gathering, organizer Veronica Cornelio introduced the honorees, and Santosh Cornelio, President of Catholic Sabha Udupi, delivered the vote of thanks. The event was anchored by Suchith Kotian.