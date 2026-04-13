Gaining Iran’s trust sole way for US to find exit from current situation: Iranian parliament speaker

Tehran: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that the only way for the United States to find an exit from the current situation is to make its decision and gain the Iranian nation’s trust.

He made the remarks in an address to reporters on the way back to Iran from his trip to Pakistan, where he, along with his accompanying team, took part in peace talks with the US delegation, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The United States is indebted to Iranian people and needs to work hard to indemnify them,” Qalibaf said.

“If they fight, we will fight; and if they come forth with logic, we will react with logic. We will not surrender to any threat,” the parliament speaker added. “They can test our will once again and we will teach them a greater lesson.”

Qalibaf described the talks with the US delegation in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad as very “intensive, serious and challenging,” saying benefiting from capable experts and with a comprehensive and diverse perspective, Iran’s delegation designed “excellent initiatives” to demonstrate the country’s goodwill, “which led to progress in the negotiations.”

“We announced from the very beginning that we do not trust the Americans. Our wall of distrust dates back to 77 years ago. This comes as in less than 12 months, they attacked us two times in the middle of negotiations. Thus, they are the ones who must earn our trust,” he stressed.

Qalibaf dismissed recent threats by US President Donald Trump against Iran, saying such threats fail to have any impact on Iranian people.

Delegations from Iran and the United States held lengthy negotiations in Islamabad on Saturday and early Sunday. The talks, which failed to lead to an agreement, took place after a ceasefire was announced on Wednesday between Iran, the United States and Israel following 40 days of fighting.