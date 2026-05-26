Ganga Dussehra celebrated with special aarti in Varanasi; devotees throng ghats, temples

New Delhi: Thousands of devotees gathered at the ghats of River Ganga and temples across Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Tuesday, offering prayers, taking holy dips and participating in elaborate religious ceremonies.

In Varanasi, grand celebrations were organised at Devi Ahilyabai Ghat, where devotees participated in Vedic rituals, conch blowing ceremonies and the milk abhishek of Maa Ganga. Large crowds were seen offering prayers and taking ritual baths in the Ganga on the auspicious occasion.

According to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, a grand religious programme was organised on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

A special aarti and abhishek of Maa Ganga were performed at the ghats of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham during the early morning hours. The idol of Maa Ganga installed in the temple complex was worshipped with full rituals amid Vedic chants.

BJP MLA Neelkanth Tiwari told the reporters about the rejuvenation programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clean the River Ganga.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deep devotion and reverence for Maa Ganga and regards her as a mother. He himself once said that Maa Ganga had called him. With the same spirit, schemes like Namami Gange were launched for the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Ganga,” he said.

Devotees in large numbers also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga.

According to religious belief, bathing and worshipping on Ganga Dussehra helps devotees attain spiritual purification and liberation.

Programme Coordinator Dr Pawan Shukla said, “On the sacred occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a grand programme was organised at Devi Ahilyabai Ghat under the leadership of Neelkanth Tiwari. Under the guidance of Acharya Udit Narayan Mishra, 51 young priests performed the milk abhishek of Maa Ganga with 21 litres of milk, conducted Shodashopachar worship, and performed the Ganga Aarti.”

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, massive crowds gathered at the famous Hanuman Temple on the fourth Bada Mangal of Jyeshtha.

Devotees offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman amid the ongoing observance of Ganga Dussehra.

A devotee in Prayagraj said, “Today is Ganga Dussehra. It was on this very day that Bhagirathi brought Mother Ganga to Earth, and after descending to Earth, Maa Ganga blessed and uplifted humanity…”

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Mahant Balveer Giri Maharaj said, “This sacred period holds great spiritual significance, and the worship of Lord Hanuman during this time makes it even more special. At present, the festival of Ganga Dussehra and the period of Nau Tapa are also being observed. Special prayers are being offered to Lord Hanuman, who, as the son of Pawan Dev, is believed to provide coolness and relief during intense heat.”