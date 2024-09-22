Gangolli Police Arrest Priest for Stealing Temple Gold Ornaments

Kundapur: The Gangolli police have arrested a priest in connection with the theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh offered to Goddess Sri Mahankali Amman Temple at Gangolli.

The arrested accused is Narasimha Bhat (43), a resident of Mooregara in Shirsi Salakani village. He was serving as a priest at Gangolli Kharvi Keri Sri Mahankali Temple, police said.

On September 21, around 7 pm, accused priest Narasimha Bhat was performing puja in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. He requested the temple’s management committee to hand over the gold ornaments adorning the deity for cleaning purposes, citing the upcoming Navratri festival. However, when the committee members noticed discrepancies in the ornaments’ design and authenticity, they grew suspicious.

Upon investigation, Bhat confessed to removing the original gold ornaments and using them for personal purposes. The temple’s management committee reported the incident to the police, leading to Bhat’s arrest.

The priest, Narasimha Bhat, allegedly stole 264 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 21.12 lakh, donated by devotees and the management committee to the deity. He replaced some of the original ornaments with fake ones.

Narasimha Bhat was appointed as a priest at Gangolli Kharvi Keri Sri Mahankali Temple on May 16, with a monthly stipend and accommodation provided by the temple. According to police charges, Bhat committed the theft during his tenure as a priest from May 16 to September 21.

Under the leadership of Gangolli PSI Harish R, the police team conducted an operation and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.



