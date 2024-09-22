BJP doesn’t respect Constitution; Democracy not safe with them: Lavanya Ballal

Udupi: The BJP doesn’t want opposition party in the country. They don’t believe in the Constitution, and democracy isn’t safe with them. As long as Congress exists, democracy and the Constitution will remain strong. We will protect it,” said KPCC General Secretary Lavanya Ballal.

Lavanya Ballal, General Secretary of KPCC, recently addressed a protest meeting against BJP leaders’ criticism of Rahul Gandhi, the opposition party leader, using unconstitutional language organized by Udupi District Congress at Brahmagiri Oscar Fernandes Memorial Circle on September 22.

The government has withdrawn Rahul Gandhi’s security cover, and allegations are being made that the BJP is spending hundreds of crores to tarnish his image. Previously, Prime Minister Modi made derogatory remarks about Sonia Gandhi. Given this context, it’s understandable that expectations from their party are low.

Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor recently expressed concerns about the central government’s inaction against opposition leaders, despite their influential status equivalent to that of the Prime Minister. He emphasized that the government’s failure to take action against those using abusive language against opposition leaders is unacceptable.

Congress leader Prasadraj Kanchan recently expressed his concerns about the BJP’s performance in the last Lok Sabha elections, stating that despite losing significant seats, they’re now targeting Rahul Gandhi out of fear. Kanchan criticized the central BJP government for failing to provide jobs to the youth and ensure transparent governance. He believes this government will collapse within a year.

District working president Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, Udupi Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan, Congress Leaders Bhujang Shetty, Dinesh Putran, Bhaskar Rao Kidiyoor, Prakyath Shetty, Veronica Cornelio, Geetha Wagle, Harish Kini and others were present.