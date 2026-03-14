Gas cylinder black marketing op busted in Mumbai; stock seized in Worli raid

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on the illegal black marketing of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, the rationing and supply authorities in Mumbai conducted a raid in the Worli area and seized a significant stock of gas cylinders that were allegedly being stored and sold illegally in the black market.

According to Mumbai Police, the operation was carried out after the department received confidential information about illegal storage and sale of LPG cylinders in a residential locality.

Acting on the tip-off, a special team from the ration distribution department conducted a raid at Suraj Vallabhdas Chawl located on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Worli Naka in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police officials at Worli Police Station have registered a case against Nimesh Arvind Jain and the owner of the tempo involved in the illegal gas cylinder operation.

The case has been filed under Sections 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 as well as Sections 3, 7, and 8 of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000.

Police have seized the tempo along with both filled and empty LPG cylinders as part of the investigation. Officials confirmed that further legal action is underway, and so far no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

During the raid, officials discovered that a group was illegally storing gas cylinders on residential premises and selling them at inflated prices on the black market. Authorities immediately seized the stock and initiated further legal action.

Officials confirmed that the team recovered six filled and 58 empty five-kilogram cylinders belonging to HP Gas, along with several other filled cylinders from different gas companies. Investigators believe that the cylinders were being illegally refilled and prepared for sale in the black market, which violates safety regulations and supply laws.

Authorities stated that storing such a large number of gas cylinders in a residential area poses a serious safety hazard and could endanger the lives of nearby residents in case of leakage, fire, or explosion. The seized cylinders and related materials have been handed over to the Worli Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings against those involved.

Officials added that the operation is part of an ongoing effort by the administration to curb the illegal trade of LPG cylinders in the city. Such illegal activities not only disrupt the official distribution system but also create safety risks for the public.

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said authorities are closely monitoring such activities and warned that strict action will be taken against individuals or groups found involved in black marketing of gas cylinders.

The administration has also issued a strong warning to those engaged in illegal storage and sale of LPG cylinders, emphasising that enforcement teams are on high alert and conducting regular inspections across the city to prevent such dangerous practices.

LPG supply has come under pressure due to the situation around the Strait of Hormuz. However, Petroleum Ministry officials have urged citizens not to panic over LPG availability.