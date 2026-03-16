Gas Tanker Overturns Near Katapady, Triggering Emergency Response

Udupi: A gas tanker overturned on National Highway 66 near Katapady on Monday morning, causing alarm and prompting a swift emergency response. The incident at Katapady junction led to temporary traffic disruptions and the implementation of safety protocols.

The tanker, full of gas, was traveling from Mangaluru to Udupi when it overturned. Early reports indicate that ongoing underpass work at the junction necessitated traffic redirection. The driver, who was speeding through the diversion, made a sharp turn, which caused the tanker to overturn.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services dispatched three fire tenders from Udupi to the site. Firefighters initiated a continuous spraying of water on the tanker to mitigate the risk of overheating and potential ignition. Additional water tankers were also deployed to supplement the cooling efforts.

Law enforcement officials and fire department personnel are currently at the scene, coordinating the emergency response. Authorities temporarily closed one side of the highway, diverting traffic through Katapady’s internal roads to ensure public safety and facilitate ongoing operations. Traffic was disrupted for approximately one hour.

Efforts are underway to safely transfer the gas from the overturned tanker. Experts are expected to arrive to assess the situation and execute the delicate operation of shifting the gas to another tanker. The authorities are working to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of residents and commuters in the area.