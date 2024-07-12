Gautam Gambhir is always a team coach, and wants his side to win, says Avesh Khan

Harare: India fast-bowler Avesh Khan said newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir has always been a team coach who is driven to see his side win at all costs. Earlier this week, Gambhir was appointed India’s next head coach, and his tenure begins from the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka starting from July 26.

Avesh had played under Gambhir’s mentorship at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and 2023, which gives him a fair idea of how the two-time World Cup winner will be as the head coach of the Indian cricket team for the next three and a half years.

“Whatever I have learned from him is about having the mindset that you should always go to defeat your opponent and give your hundred percent. For example, we used to have a team meeting and a one-on-one meeting in Lucknow (Super Giants team). He used to talk less but he used to tell players the points that ‘you have to do this’.”

“He used to give each player their tasks that you have to do this, or you have to play that role to work for this team. He is always a team coach, who wants his side to win, and that every person should always give their 100% on the field,” said Avesh in the pre-match press conference, ahead of back-to-back T20Is against Zimbabwe on Saturday and Sunday.

India are currently leading a five-match series against Zimbabwe by 2-1 and Avesh has had a good time in the tour with six wickets in three outings. He attributes his good performances to conditions at the Harare Sports Club being conducive for him to excel.

“We have played on different wickets here. We played the first two matches on the same pitch, where there was good bounce in the first match, but in the second game, it had flattened out. The conditions are good, since it is an open ground, the ball also swings a bit.”

“But since these matches are played in afternoon time, sometimes the wicket dries up. But as a bowler, you should be prepared to bowl in all situations. I always try to take wickets for my team and with bigger boundaries here, that is enjoyable as a bowler. So, it is not that challenging to bowl here, because the wicket and ground conditions are in your favour,” he added.

Asked about how his mindset as a bowler has changed over the years, Avesh explained, “As a bowler, I always try to improve. I try to give a free hand to the captain, in terms of using wherever he wants me to bowl in a game. If a captain has a bowler who can be used in all three stages — powerplay, middle overs, and in the death — his number of options increases and it works in my favour too.”

“As a bowler, I always think of providing that as an option, as well as bringing in new elements such as developing a slower bouncer or a leg-cutter going from outside off-stump or near the wide line. I am always looking to improve my bowling and from the coaches I have,” he added.

“It’s because cricket is a game where you can’t say that you know everything. The more variation you bring in your bowling or the more options you have in your game, you can grow well as a player.”

Avesh further remarked the younger crop of bowlers is always trying to emulate the precise execution skills of fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. “Like Virat bhai said, he is once in a generation bowler, it is true and we all agree with that. His style of bowling and mindset are different, but the main (thing) is his execution, for which we all practice.”

“Whenever I speak with him, he tells me to focus on the execution. If you are thinking of sending down a yorker, then it has to be a yorker; it cannot be a full toss or a half volley. Like, a bouncer has to be on the shoulders; a length ball has to be (aimed at) the top of off (stump). So, these are the kinds of conversations I have with him,” he said.

Avesh signed off by expressing his desire to play Test cricket for India in the future. “I am very excited about Test cricket because I think it is the only format where I can prove myself. I have played red-ball games for my state team (Madhya Pradesh), India A, or Duleep Trophy, and have proved myself there as well.”

“So, I am waiting for that chance, because playing Test cricket is a different kind of fun. I like bowling with a red ball, because I bowl a lot for my state team, like 20-25 overs in a day, which counts up to 300-350 overs in a season. So I am looking forward to getting a chance to do well in Test cricket for India.”