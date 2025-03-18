Gaza faces humanitarian catastrophe as Israeli blockade continues: Hamas

Gaza: The Hamas-run media office warned that the Gaza Strip is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis as Israel’s tightened blockade entered its 16th consecutive day, preventing crucial aid from reaching the population.

In a press statement, the media office said the Israeli blockade “has led to a catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” with 80 per cent of the population losing access to food sources due to the suspension of aid entry.

The crisis has forced 25 per cent of bakeries to shut down amid a severe fuel shortage, with more closures anticipated in the coming days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The lack of fuel has also disrupted the operation of wells and desalination plants, leaving 90 per cent of Gaza’s residents without sustainable access to clean drinking water.

The health sector is also on the brink of collapse, with severe shortages of supplies worsening the suffering of approximately 150,000 sick and wounded people. Cases of malnutrition and anemia are rising, particularly among children and the elderly, the statement noted.

The media office called on the international community to intervene urgently, demanding increased pressure on Israel to allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid and to lift restrictions on Gaza.

It also urged Arab and Islamic nations to fulfill their commitments by working to end the blockade, opening crossings for relief supplies, and holding Israel accountable for the legal and humanitarian consequences of its actions.

In a separate statement, Hamas accused Israel of “targeting the lives of the most vulnerable Palestinians — namely, the sick, the elderly, children, and those with special needs” by imposing the blockade.

“The US must compel the occupation to implement the ceasefire agreement as signed, instead of expanding the circle of fire,” it added.

Meanwhile, Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run media office, said that the Israeli authorities continue to impose a “suffocating blockade” on the Gaza Strip by keeping all border crossings closed for over two weeks.

Al-Thawabta said in a statement that “the occupation has prevented more than 10,000 aid trucks from entering Gaza and has refused to allow the entry of 850 fuel and cooking gas trucks, paralysing the transportation sector, closing bakeries, and disrupting humanitarian work.”

Israel has prevented aid shipments, including food, from entering Gaza since March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.