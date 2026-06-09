‘Gehlot making reckless remarks out of fear of losing central role in Congress’

Jaipur: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday launched a sharp attack on former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging that he is unsettled by the changing political dynamics within the Congress and discussions surrounding a possible new responsibility for Sachin Pilot.

According to Shekhawat, this unease is reflected in the series of “reckless remarks” being made by the veteran Congress leader.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP office in Jaipur, Shekhawat said Gehlot, who has remained at the centre of Rajasthan Congress politics for nearly four decades, is now apprehensive about losing that influential position.

He claimed that Gehlot periodically makes such statements in an attempt to maintain his political relevance.

The Union Minister further remarked that while Gehlot presents himself as a Gandhian leader, his political conduct is well known to the public.

Referring to Gehlot’s recent advice that he should “lengthen his own line”, Shekhawat said Rajasthan’s political history shows that leaders and workers who sought to build an independent political identity within the Congress were often sidelined.

Shekhawat said he draws inspiration from the legacy of Veer Durgadas Rathore and comes from an ordinary family.

He stated that he conducts his public life with the same sense of commitment, loyalty and dedication to ideology that Durgadas embodied.

He asserted that fear has never been a part of his personality and that he remains steadfast in his principles and convictions while carrying out his responsibilities in public life.

Continuing his criticism, Shekhawat said that although Gehlot is a senior political leader whose every statement does not require a response, it is important to recognise that he has consistently used political power, resources and influence to remain relevant throughout his career.

He added that Gehlot’s reputation for political management has earned him the nickname “Jadugar” (Magician) among many political observers and media professionals in Rajasthan.

According to Shekhawat, political workers can certainly learn from Gehlot’s skills in political management.

Welcoming the selection of Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar for the Rajya Sabha, Shekhawat said their inclusion would help present both the BJP’s ideology and Rajasthan’s interests more effectively in the Upper House of Parliament.

He emphasised that within the BJP and its ideological family, the leadership determines responsibilities based on a worker’s merit, experience and capabilities.

The selection of Poonia and Gurjar, he said, reflects this process.

Shekhawat expressed confidence that both leaders would discharge their responsibilities with dedication and effectively articulate the party’s position in the Rajya Sabha.