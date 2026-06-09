Telangana CM dares BRS, BJP for debate on performance

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that he is ready for a debate on the performance of his government during the last 30 months vis-a-vis the performance of 10 years of BRS rule in the state and 12-years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and other development works, he dared both BRS and BJP to a debate.

Stating that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister once again, as Telangana gave eight seats to the BJP, he said, “What have these eight BJP MPs brought for Telangana. They are asking me what I have done in two years. What have you done? Let us discuss who secured funds for Telangana.”

CM Revanth Reddy accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other BJP MPs from Telangana of stalling the release of Central funds for the development of the state.

“Why were the BJP MPs representing Chevella, Medak, and Malkajgiri and Kishan Reddy, who won as the MP from Secunderabad, not asking PM Modi for funds? Was not Kishan Reddy obstructing the flow of funds for Telangana’s development? When Modi developed the Sabarmati River in Gujarat, everyone heaped praise, and now they are creating hurdles for the Musi project,” he said.

The CM also claimed that Kishan Reddy was meeting the Prime Minister and Union ministers soon after he submitted memoranda on state issues in New Delhi. The Chief Minister sought to know the reason behind Kishan Reddy’s instant meetings.

CM Revanth Reddy warned that people will give a mandate against the BJP if the Union Minister continues to obstruct the state’s development.

The Chief Minister advised that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Kishan Reddy give suggestions to the state government and stop harming the people of Telangana with ‘corruption and arrogance’.

He announced the works of the international bus terminal in 100 acres at Gajularamaram would start in three months. The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government would focus only on development in Hyderabad and the State in the next 24 months, rising above politics.

He stated that Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad cities were driving the nation’s economy. Delhi is facing a pollution problem, Mumbai is struggling with floods, and Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata are experiencing traffic woes, he said, adding that since Hyderabad is expanding rapidly, the city was divided into three corporations to ensure systematic development.

“We created 3 corporations to cater to the future needs of the expanding city and defined boundaries to ensure coordination between the police and municipal departments. Let us develop our city, rising above political agendas”.

The CM emphasised that boasting about a ‘Global City’ is not enough, and the development must actually align with that vision. Under the master plan, the government is taking up the second phase of the Metro rail and constructing 1 lakh houses for low-income and middle-income groups in the city limits.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the breakfast scheme for students from the school level up to Intermediate, free bus travel for women on RTC buses, setting up of 150 stalls for women across three-and-a-half acres through the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ and empowerment of women by allotting them petrol bunks.

He said that Young India Residential Schools and Telangana Public Schools are also being established to provide quality education to poor students.