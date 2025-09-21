Gen Z of Telangana ended KCR’s ‘family rule’, says MoS Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday that even before Nepal’s Gen Z hit the streets against nepotism, the Gen Z of Telangana ended the “family rule” of KCR in Telangana.

He was responding to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao’s statement that a Nepal-like Gen Z protest could happen in India.

“Nepal’s Gen Z hit the streets against Nepotism. But Telangana’s Gen Z did it first – by voting out KCR & kids, giving BRS – a big zero in Lok Sabha and ending their family rule in the state,” Bandi Sanjay posted on ‘X’.

“Here, this Nepo kid has got the reality check he deserved. India’s Gen Z is ruthless at the ballot; they remove most democratically,” added the MoS, who posted a video clip of K. T. Rama Rao’s remark, during NDTV Yuva Conclave and most of the audience saying no.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said that a Nepal-like Gen Z protest could happen in India if governments fail to address the aspirations of the people.

“If governments continue to fail them, if governments continue to fail the aspirations of the people of India, why not? Yes,” he said when asked if he thought Nepal-like protests could happen in India.

When the same question was posed to the audience, mostly consisting of young people, and many of them said no, the former Telangana minister said, “The night is still young, let’s see.”

In another post, Bandi Sanjay congratulated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on its victory in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) students’ union elections.

“Gen Z of UoH is with ABVP,” he wrote while conveying ‘hearty congratulations to ABVP on a historic victory’ in the University of Hyderabad.

“From President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Sports Secretary, and Cultural Secretary – every key position has been secured. This clean sweep reflects the trust Gen Z at UoH has placed in nationalist ideology. From Punjab to DU to UoH, with each win, Campus after campus, the saffron wave is turning momentum into mandate,” said the BJP leader.