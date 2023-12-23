Getting school toilets cleaned by students an intolerable act: K’taka CM



Bengaluru: After the headmistress of a government school here was arrested for allegedly making the children clean toilets, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that getting toilets cleaned by students is an intolerable act

“Recent reports of forcing students to clean school toilets is an extremely deplorable act and such acts are intolerable,” the Chief Minister said.

Laxmidevamma, headmistress at the Andrahalli Government Model Higher Primary school in Bengaluru was arrested following a complaint by the Block Education Officer at a police station.

“The officials of the Department of Education have already taken immediate action against the teachers responsible for the cases that have been reported.

“I have instructed the Minister of Primary Education to identify and take strict action against the perpetrators if such incidents occur in other schools,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

“I have also informed the Minister of Social Welfare to keep a watch on the hostels of schools and colleges. I have advised the Minister of Primary Education that every school must have separate toilet facilities for boys and girls and staff must be appointed to clean toilets daily. I have also directed to conduct a survey and get reports from the District Education Officers on this matter,” he added.

Lakshmidevamma was suspended by the Department of Education after the incident came to light on Friday.

As per officials, Class 6 students were asked to clean the school toilets by using acid.

The parents staged a protest near the school after they came to know about the incident.

An incident of getting a septic tank by students was also reported from Kolar district.



