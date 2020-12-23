Spread the love



















Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Conveys Christmas Greetings

Udupi: Udupi Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo on December 23 conveyed his hearty wishes on the occasion of Christmas.

In a press release, Bishop Gerald stated, “The whole world celebrates the birth of Christ or Christmas without distinction of caste, creed and religion. Jesus, the Son of God, is the centre of these great celebrations. For the love of humankind, God became man. This is the mystery of Christmas. It is to teach a man how to live as a human being that the Son of God became man”.

Bishop Dr Gerald further stated, “Christmas reminds us that we are bearers of God with the duty of conveying Jesus to those around us by loving them as Jesus did, through sacrificial, humble, committed service. Sharing with others. Jesus is the best Christmas gift we can give, or receive”.

“Jesus brought the “Good News” that our God is a loving, forgiving, merciful, rewarding God and not a judgmental, cruel, punishing God. He demonstrated by his life and teaching how God our Heavenly Father loves us, forgives us, provides for us, and rewards us. Each Christmas reminds us that sharing love with others is our Christian privilege and duty, and every time we do that, Jesus is reborn in our lives”.

When Jesus was born, the angels sang, “Glory to God in the highest, and peace to his people on earth.” The invaluable gift of God, Jesus Christ to this world, is Peace and harmony. In the world filled with violence, inequality, injustice, poverty, disease, deprivation, intolerance and hatred, ‘eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth’ is not the solution to the problems. It’s only love which can redeem the world. Jesus was born on this earth in order to love everyone and teach us the way of love.

God is the source of Peace. He is our Peace. Jesus has promised us the same Peace, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives.” Jesus who rose from the dead, tells us, “Shalom” – Peace be to you. Love one another and be at Peace. Where there is Peace, there will be brotherhood, harmony, and co-existence too. “Blessed are the peacemakers, they will be called children of God.” Shall we resolve to be the messengers of Peace, to build a nation of love and Peace at this Christmas?

May you all have a Joyful Christmas and the abundant blessings of the Almighty.