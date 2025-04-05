‘Ghori’ & ‘Ghazni’ ruling Karnataka, claims Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Saturday slammed the Karnataka government, alleging that people like invaders Muhammad Ghori, Muhammad Ghazni, and Malik Kafur are effectively ruling over the state.

“Our state is on the verge of destruction. The illegalities, loot, and robbery by this government have brought the state to this point. Muhammad Ghazni, Muhammad Ghori, and Malik Kafur are governing the state. They are sitting on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha,” he alleged, without directly naming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

“I challenge this government. Forty years ago, I bought 46 acres of land. I have honestly cultivated it like a farmer. In four decades, such hateful politics and misuse of officers have never occurred,” he claimed.

On March 18, the Karnataka government said that Kumaraswamy is involved in the encroachment of government land, so it has seized the encroached property.

He urged the government not to stoop to character assassination. “If there is encroachment, take action. But don’t malign my name. I will not bow down,” he said.

He alleged that police were being sent to Ketaganahalli to collect sale deeds from farmers to frame him. “Has such a thing ever happened in the state’s history?” he said.

Referring to a 2016-17 policy, he said that Siddaramaiah had introduced reservation in government tenders up to Rs 50 lakh for SC-ST youth contractors.

“Siddaramaiah, you claim to have uplifted the OBCs, SCs, and STs – release the data. Show how many families have actually benefited. Publish a white paper,” he said.

The Union Minister also ridiculed the government’s move to introduce a 4 per cent quota for minorities in government tenders.

On the recent suicide of a BJP worker, Kumaraswamy said that all parties write on social media, but no action is taken against Congress workers even for uglier content.

“If BJP or JD-S workers post anything critical of the government, they’re summoned to the police station. This is the reality,” he claimed.

He also said that the honey trap case is now a closed chapter in Karnataka.

On garbage disposal in Bengaluru, the Union Minister said that the Congress government planned to hand over a 30-year contract, fixing Rs 6,000 per tonne for garbage disposal.

“After I raised my voice, the rate was reduced to Rs 3,000 per tonne and the tender was withdrawn. What were they trying to do? I sought the details but have not received them to date,” he said.

On the state’s water issue, the Union Minister claimed that the government is building dams using tax money but releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

“We Kannadigas are doing the work of water carriers for other states. We have been subjected to injustice on the Cauvery issue. Our state has always been left behind. Time and again, neighbouring states have benefitted more than us. There is no unity among Kannadigas – even in matters related to water,” he claimed.

He also criticised the Congress government in the state, saying it is pursuing a dual stand on the Mekedatu project.

“Our relationship with Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK is limited to politics. We have not entered into any political agreement with them regarding Mekedatu,” he said, referring to the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement.

He warned that unless the Kannadigas unite, they will not get justice on the Cauvery issue.

“With the growing population in Bengaluru, there may come a time when even if we release all the water from the KRS dam, it won’t be enough for the capital city’s drinking water needs. That’s why we initiated the Mekedatu project with foresight,” he said.

He further said that whenever Cauvery is discussed in Parliament, all Tamil Nadu MPs must set aside political differences and unite. “But what happens in our state? We bring in politics, caste, and division into everything. That has been our curse,” he said.

He reminded everyone that even at the age of 93, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda comes to the Upper House in a wheelchair to fight for our irrigation projects.

“Let no one forget this,” the Union Minister said.

He further said that Deve Gowda didn’t just fight for Cauvery but also contributed to the Krishna basin projects.

“As Prime Minister, he rendered immense service to the people of North Karnataka. But some have spread lies calling him a ‘contractor’, trying to tarnish his image,” Kumaraswamy said.