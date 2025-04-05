Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Observes World Health Day and Homoeopathic Sapthaha

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital (FMHMCH) is observing World Health Day and Homoeopathic Sapthaha with a series of events and concessions aimed at promoting health and awareness of homeopathic medicine.

The inaugural program, held on April 7th, 2025, was graced by the presence of Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, District AYUSH Officer, as Chief Guest. Rev Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director, FMCI, and Administrator of FMHMCH, presided over the event.

In commemoration of World Health Day and to further the understanding and accessibility of Homoeopathic treatments, FMHMCH is offering significant discounts on various services throughout the Homoeopathic Sapthaha, observed from April 7th to April 12th, 2025. These concessions include:

New Registration and Follow-up: 10% discount

Homeopathic Medicines: 50% discount

Blood Tests (CBC, RBC, ESR): 50% discount

Urine Examination: 50% discount

These offers are extended to all patients seeking treatment at FMHMCH during the designated period.

Furthermore, on April 10th, 2025, the staff and students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College will pay floral tribute to Dr. Christian Frederick Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy, commemorating his 270th birth anniversary.

FMHMCH remains committed to providing quality homeopathic care and promoting holistic well-being within the community. The Homoeopathic Sapthaha initiative reflects this dedication and aims to make homeopathic treatments more accessible to those seeking alternative healthcare options.



