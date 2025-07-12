Girls serving in Army and space sectors symbol of progress: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Expressing appreciation that girls are leading in scoring 100 per cent marks, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said their presence in the armed forces and space sector is a symbol of the progress of the female community.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 300th birth anniversary celebration of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar held at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

“Education, organisation, and struggle” is the mantra given by Dr B.R. Ambedkar to the oppressed castes and communities. ‘Shudras’ and women were denied access to literacy and education. But due to Ambedkar’s contributions, opportunities for education became available to the ‘Shudras’ and women. The compulsory education law provided by our Constitution also helped in this regard, CM Siddaramaiah said.

“My grandmother used to say ‘Kurubas’ are far from education, why should we study? But I went to school, earned a law degree, and became the Chief Minister. Had I not used the opportunity to study, I too would have ended up grazing cattle and sheep. Hence, Rani Ahilyabai’s educational revolution became an inspiration to all and to this women’s organisation,” he said.

“Those who do not know history cannot shape the future,” he remarked.

Despite being in power for 20 years, Rani Ahilyabai Holkar did not aspire to expand her kingdom. Though the royal treasury was full, she led a simple life and prioritised good governance and development. She also played a vital role in social reform by working to end child marriage, he noted.

Rani Ahilyabai had a secular mindset and had even supported inter-caste marriage, the CM pointed out.

Only when women become socially and economically empowered through education can inequality be eradicated and social development achieved, he said.

“No one becomes lazy because of our government’s welfare schemes. On the contrary, they become socially empowered,” Siddaramaiah stated.

“Our government has implemented various schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti to empower women. These programmes have brought strength to society and to women, not laziness,” he clarified.

The Chief Minister announced that land will be allotted in Bengaluru for the Karnataka Ahilyabai Mahila Samaja.

CM Siddaramaiah further said that completing 25 years is a major achievement for any organisation. The Karnataka State Ahilyabai Holkar Women’s Association has been highly successful. Yellamma and everyone involved deserve appreciation for their efforts, he added.