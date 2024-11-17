Mangaluru Resort Sealed Following Tragic Drowning Incident Involving Three Young Women

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident that shocked the local community, three young women lost their lives while swimming in a pool at the VAZCO beach resort near Ucchila Beach. In response to the incident, Mangaluru authorities have taken immediate action by sealing the resort and suspending its trade license and tourism permit.

The victims, identified as Nishita M.D. (21), Parvati S. (20), and Keerthana N. (21), were all final-year engineering students from Mysuru. They reportedly checked into the resort the day before the incident. According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the women entered the swimming pool around 10 AM on the morning of the tragedy. It was revealed that one of the women, who was not a proficient swimmer, ventured into the deep end of the pool and became distressed. In an attempt to rescue her, the other two women also found themselves in peril. Tragically, none of the three could swim well enough to escape the situation.

Commissioner Agarwal conducted an inspection of the site and noted the absence of a lifeguard and the lack of informational signage regarding the pool’s depth, both of which are critical safety measures. “The resort needs to adhere to certain safety regulations,” he stated, emphasizing that preliminary findings indicate these regulations were not followed. “The deficiencies of the resort are apparent at first glance.”

Authorities have informed the families of the deceased, who are currently en route to Mangaluru. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with a focus on the resort’s compliance with safety protocols.

This tragic event has raised significant concerns about the safety measures in place at recreational facilities, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.