Global Sikh Council denounces proposed amendments to Takhat Sri Hazur Act

Chandigarh: The Global Sikh Council (GSC), a confederation of national-level Sikh organisations, on Thursday attacked the proposed amendments to the Takhat Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib Board Nanded Act, 1956, by the Maharashtra government.

Calling upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, it warned that such unilateral decisions of the government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, constitutes a gross violation of Sikh gurdwara affairs and would not be tolerated by the Sikhs.

In a statement, GCC President Kanwaljit Kaur highlighted the “consistent disregard” shown by the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra towards Sikh sentiments.

“The amendments to this Act have been made simply to seize control over the management of the fifth temporal seat of the Sikhs,” she said. “Previously, the BJP had undermined the democratic election process to appoint the president of the Nanded Sahib board and amended Section 11 of the legislation to install board Presidents of its own choosing. Now, the current BJP rulers seek to restrict the number of nominated members from Sikh organisations on the board and increase the number of government-nominated members, a blatant power grab over Sikh places of worship,” she said.

Calling on Sikhs worldwide to oppose the relentless assault on Sikh institutions through democratic ways, she condemned the failure to engage in meaningful consultations with the Sikh leaders and its established institutions before making amendments to the 67-year-old Nanded Act.