Goa: ED attaches properties worth Rs 6.27 crore in money laundering case

Panaji: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached three immovable properties with a total market value of Rs 6.27 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an alleged land grabbing-linked money laundering case involving Estevan D’Souza and others, officials said on Friday.

According to the federal probe agency, the action was carried out by its Enforcement Directorate Panaji Zonal Office as part of an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent acquisition of land in Goa through forged documents and impersonation of original property owners.

The ED said the probe was initiated on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Goa Police at Porvorim Police Station and the Economic Offences Cell, Goa, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, impersonation and forgery.

Investigations revealed that Estevan D’Souza, along with associates including Moses Fernandes and Mohammed Suhail, allegedly conspired to grab several immovable properties in Goa. The accused persons are alleged to have impersonated the genuine owners and used forged sale deeds, fabricated identity credentials and fake powers of attorney to illegally transfer ownership of the properties.

Officials said the accused persons also induced buyers to purchase these properties by executing fraudulent sale deeds and agreements, thereby collecting money from unsuspecting purchasers.

The agency had earlier attached immovable assets worth Rs 11.82 crore and Rs 60.05 crore in the same case. With the latest attachment of properties worth Rs 6.27 crore, the total value of assets attached in the case has now reached approximately Rs 78.14 crore.

The ED has already filed a prosecution complaint before the Special PMLA Court in Goa, which has taken cognisance of the matter. Further investigation in the case is currently underway, the agency added.