Goa-Sancoale: theme ‘An offering of love, dedicated to the Word of God and spreading hope’

Sancoale, Goa: On 23 April 2023, the Holy Family Sisters, in Sancoale, witnessed a momentous occasion as Sr. Raiza Fernandes, from Cansaulim, a dedicated member of the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Family of Nazareth, made her final profession of perpetual vows, at Holy Family Chapel, Sancoale. This sacred event marked a profound milestone in her spiritual journey, embodying a lifetime commitment to God through her Congregation to the Church at large.

The Eucharistic celebration theme “An offering of love, dedicated to the Word of God and spreading hope.”, was solemnly presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, whose presence added great significance to the occasion. Frs. Roblan and Peter Britto concelebrated the Eucharist, contributing to the solemnity of the occasion. The Cardinal’s words during the homily resonated deeply with the congregation, emphasizing the sacredness of perpetual vows and the call to live a life of grace, humility, and selfless love.

The ceremony began with an inspiring entrance procession, reflecting the theme of joyful surrender to God’s will. The liturgy was beautifully enriched with hymns and prayers that celebrated the values of faith, hope, and love. Sr. Raiza’s profession of perpetual vows was the focal point of the day, as she publicly declared her unwavering dedication to living a life rooted in Christ through the pronouncing of the three vows Chastity, Poverty, and Obedience, a sealed commitment to live forever for the Lord.

In his address to Sr. Raiza, the Cardinal emphasized the profound significance of embracing her vocation with courage and fidelity. He spoke of the transformative power of living out her vows, encouraging her to continue being a witness of humility, faith, grace, and hope within the community, the Church, and the world.

He highlighted the importance of spreading rays of hope through the service of love. This service, he noted, should embody qualitative traits such as humility, joy, affection, and communion—transcending caste and creed, embracing all, just as Jesus did when He washed the feet of His disciples.

During the Eucharistic celebration, the Cardinal spoke directly to Sr. Raiza affirming the sacredness of her vows and encouraging her to embrace her vocation with dedication and courage. The Cardinal urged Sr. Raiza to remain rooted and united to Christ. To do this and follow Him faithfully, he advised nurturing a life grounded in the reading of the Word and reflection, her life of silence, prayer, the Eucharist, Sacraments, and community life. His words served as a powerful reminder of the mission entrusted to her as a member of the Holy Family Sisters.

He reflected on how Jesus gently accompanies us in moments of distress and discouragement, listening to us and entering our world as He did with the disciples on the road to Emmaus. Jesus does not impose Himself or force His way but instead breaks the Word and offers Himself in the breaking of bread. The Cardinal encouraged spreading rays of light as pilgrims of hope, especially to bring solace to the distressed. He also urged the faithful to support one another with prayers, avoiding gossip and judgment when the religious and priest falter.

During the ceremony, the Superior General welcomed Sr. Raiza as a newly professed member, urging her to follow the legacy of the founder in fulfilling the mission entrusted to the poor and those living on the periphery. She encouraged Sr. Raiza to embrace a life of loving service alongside her sisters in the congregation, fulfilling this calling by living in adherence to the norms laid out by the Constitution. The Superior General emphasized the values of love, unity, service, and spreading the Word with hope-filled hearts.

The Holy Family Chapel was adorned with simplicity and elegance, reflecting the spiritual depth of the occasion. Sisters, family members, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate Sr. Raiza’s commitment, offering their prayers and support.

The final profession of Sr. Raiza was not merely an individual milestone but a celebration of faith, dedication, and the transformative power of God’s grace. The presence of the Cardinal and the vibrant participation of the Holy Family sisters elevated the ceremony, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.

As Sr. Raiza embarks on this new chapter of her religious life, she carries forward the mission of the Holy Family Sisters with humility and determination, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration in a world yearning for grace and renewal.

Before the Mass began, Sr. Myra Mendes, delivered a moving presentation on the history of the Holy Family Congregation. Her words highlighted the congregation’s legacy and mission, providing a meaningful context for Sr. Raiza’s final profession.

The bishop also addressed the gathered community, expressing his appreciation for the sisters’ service and extending his thanks to the parishioners of Cansaulim and the parish priests of Sancoale for their unwavering support.

Fr. Kevan Rodrigues with his choir beautifully led the singing, enriching the liturgy with uplifting hymns that captured the joy and surrender of the moment. The commentary was gracefully led by Sr. Jeryssa Pereira, ensuring the smooth flow of the celebration.

Sr. Raiza concluded the ceremony with heartfelt words of gratitude, acknowledging each person who contributed to making the day memorable. She expressed deep appreciation to the Cardinal, the concelebrants, Spiritual Directors, Superior Generals, Mistresses, the choir, and all those present for their prayers, support, and encouragement.

by Sr. Molly Fernandes sfn