Goa: Thomas Stephens Konknni Kendr, Alto Porvorim Felicitates Fr Pratap Naik, SJ

Goa: On 14th June 2024, Fr Pratap Naik (PN), SJ was felicitated by Thomas Stephens Konknni Kendr (TSKK), Alto Porvorim, Goa, with a shawl, headgear, memento, and flower bouquet. Fr Pedro Rodrigues, SJ, the Provincial of Goa Province was the Chief Guest and honoured PN.

Since 1978, PN was associated with TSKK with its concept, goals and objectives, name, to draft the Memorandum of Association and rules and regulations; registration, building up library, planning and conducting various types of courses, workshops, seminars; supervision of the building and new campus of TSKK, creating a botanical garden of local fruits and flowers; administration, research, publications; obtaining the recognition to TSKK as a research institute by the Goa University; PhD guide and examiner of Konknni at the Goa University; editing the TSKK Research Bulletin Sôd; Konknni programmes on AIR Panaji and Mangaluru, Doordarshan, HCN, Prudent Media, CCRTV Goa, Divyavani Live Channel Mangaluru, production of TSKK’s CDs, etc.

PN was the official and active member of TSKK for 32 years from 5th March 1980 to 31st January 2012. Now he continues to be its General Body Member. At present he is the only surviving Founding Member, out of the 10 Founding Members of TSKK. TSKK was officially founded on 5th March 1980.

The memento has the following text:

“In grateful appreciation for your planning and execution, and outstanding dedication towards the project of constructing TSKK’s own campus at Porvorim, Goa. On the occasion of the National Conference held on 14 June 2024 at the Thomas Stephens Konknni Kendr AC Hall in commemoration of the 25th anniversary (1999 – 2024) of the blessing and inauguration of TSKK’s own campus.”