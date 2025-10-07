Goan Writer Gasper Crasto Launches Humorous Book ‘Tackling Wife Questions – Goan Style’ in London

London: Kuwait-based Goan writer Gasper Crasto has released his third book, “Tackling Wife Questions – Goan Style,” a collection of humorous short stories. The book was launched in London in July during the staging of Fidelis Fernandes’ Konkani drama ‘Kuwaitchi Mati,’ with prominent Goan footballers officiating the event.

The 250-page book contains 40 stories, infused with Goan wit, satire, and lighthearted wisdom. Crasto, who celebrated his birthday on October 8th, remarked at the launch that the stories draw from his personal experiences, exploring the strategies for navigating the often-challenging questions posed by spouses.

“Most of these stories spring from my own life experiences—exploring the secret art of dodging, deflecting, and gracefully surviving the legendary ‘wife’ questions,” Crasto stated. The book is dedicated to his daughter, Angel Rafa Crasto.

Crasto’s literary career began in 2018 with the novelette “A Rose is Not Just a Rose,” followed by “Migrate Goa” in 2020. With this latest publication, he aims to encourage a renewed interest in reading, particularly among younger generations who are increasingly focused on digital devices.

“In London, I was amazed to see people reading in parks and trains,” he shared. “My book is my humble effort to make people fall in love with reading again.”

Gasper Crasto hails from Goa, India. Prior to his writing career, he played football for Salgaocar FC for eight seasons. A mechanical engineer by training, Crasto moved to Kuwait in 1999, where he currently balances his professional career with his creative pursuits. He is also a singer, compere, and humorist, performing in both Konkani and English. Additionally, he manages the blog gaspersWorld, where he shares stories and observations about Goan life and his global experiences.

Crasto is married to Esparansa and resides in Kuwait with his family.

“Tackling Wife Questions – Goan Style” is available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon India for Rs 500, and internationally on Amazon in Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook formats.