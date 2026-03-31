Goa’s Kalaangann to Host Unique Traditional ‘Zomnivelo Khell’

Goa: Kalaangann is set to host a performance of the traditional Goan theatre form, “Zomnivelo Khell,” on Sunday, April 5, 2026. This unique theatrical expression, deeply rooted in Goan culture, will be presented by Antony de Maina and his team as part of the 292nd Monthly Theatre Program.

Goan theatre holds a distinguished place within the Indian theatrical landscape. “Tiatr,” a distinctive theatrical experiment, masterfully interweaves Indian drama and musical traditions with elements of foreign opera and Portuguese linguistic influences. “Khell Tiatr,” also known as “Zomnivelo Khell,” represents a traditional theatre form that has flourished in Goa by cultivating a passion for drama among its people. This art form distinguishes itself by its adaptability, requiring no formal stage, utilizing minimal stage settings, and thriving in limited spaces. The Goa Carnival serves as a vibrant platform for experiments, performances, and competitions centered around this dynamic art form, typically structured as a trilogy of interconnected story segments.

The upcoming performance at Kalaangann promises to be a compelling showcase of this theatrical heritage. The event, scheduled for Easter Evening at 6:30 PM, will be inaugurated by Antony Barbosa, President of the Tiatr Academy of Goa, the sponsoring organization.

Luvi Pinto, President of Mandd Sobhann, emphasized the significance of this event in a recent press release, urging the public to attend in large numbers. Pinto highlighted the unique opportunity to witness this distinctive drama genre and to offer encouragement to the dedicated artistes involved. The performance aims to provide an immersive experience into the heart of Goan theatrical tradition, celebrating its rich cultural tapestry.