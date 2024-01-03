Godhra-like incident likely to be repeated in K’taka: Cong MLC Hariprasad



Bengaluru: Senior leader and Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad has said that Godhra-like development is likely to be repeated in Karnataka, and urged the state government to ensure security of those who travel to Ayodhya in the coming days.

Speaking to media here, Hariprasad said on Wednesday as per information available to him from various states, a Godhra-like incident could take place in Karnataka. The government here should take responsibility and provide security to those who travel to Ayodhya.

“There should be high vigil in Karnataka state. In similar circumstances, the Godhra incident took place in Gujarat. The attempts are made to orchestrate a similar incident here. The security must be tightened. We can’t wish to see a development similar to Godhra here. This is my personal statement and there is no connection with the Congress party in this regard,” he maintained.

Reacting to Hariprasad’s statement, BJP leaders have demanded his immediate arrest. Former CM and ex-Union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who is taking part in the protest condemning the arrest of Kar Sevak in Bengaluru, said that a complaint should be registered against Hariprasad and he should be arrested.

“I will urge the Police Commissioner to initiate action,” he added.

BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa amid the protest in Mysuru reacted that, “let anybody touch us now. Then it was the Congress government at the Centre. The present central government removed Article 370 and not a single stone was thrown in Kashmir. Hariprasad is making a statement eying the ministerial berth.”

“He should be arrested immediately. Hariprasad has Ram in his name. Hari is Ram. Let him talk sense,” he said and added, “He doesn’t have the capacity to question his government for announcing Rs 10,000 crore for Muslims.”

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has stated that the devotees of Ram would be protected by Lord Ram Himself. “We will spare anyone if they obstruct us from worshipping our god. Ram bhakts will not sit quiet. If they come on to the field, the Congress won’t be in a position to face. Hariprasad would be directly responsible if any untoward incident takes place on Jan 22,” he stated.

Hariprasad has further stated that Ram Mandir inauguration is not a religious programme and it has become a political one. “If it was to be a religious event, all of us would have attended. The inauguration is not made by any religious guru but it is done by Vishwa Guru,” he stated indirectly referring to PM Modi.

“We don’t know the religion of Vishwa Guru and Union Home Minister Amit Shah yet,” he maintained.

The Godhra train burning occurred on the morning of February 27, 2002 when 59 Hindu pilgrims and kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

About 2,000 persons were killed in the incidents of rioting following the Godhra incident.