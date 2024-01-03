Leopard enters Gurugram’s Narsinghpur village; Forest dept launches search op

Gurugram: Panic gripped Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday when a leopard entered the village, after which the forest department launched a search operation to nab the big cat.

In the viral video, the leopard can be seen jumping onto someone recording its movement from behind a glass panel of a door in a multi-storeyed house.

After the reports of leopard sightings surfaced, a team of forest department team reached the Narsinghpur village to catch the animal.

Gurugram Police team also reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

A leopard was spotted in the DLF phase 5 area of Gurugram in September, 2022, while another was lynched in Mandawar in 2016.