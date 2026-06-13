‘Hug row’ opens INDIA bloc cracks as Pinarayi Vijayan takes on Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: The simmering differences within the Opposition INDIA bloc have burst into the open as Leader of Opposition in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of adopting an approach that could weaken the anti-BJP front.

Vijayan’s strong reaction came after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at an INDIA bloc meeting, where the Congress leader reportedly referred to his inability to hug the Kerala leader.

Turning the comment into a larger political argument, Vijayan said such statements and attitudes were damaging the unity of the Opposition alliance and would ultimately benefit the BJP.

The CPI(M) veteran pointed out that he had never followed the practice of hugging people during meetings and that in Indian culture, such gestures were not common.

“When Rahul Gandhi and I meet, we either greet each other or shake hands. But the country has also seen him hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. I have no objection to that. But the way he presented the issue at the INDIA meeting was different,” Vijayan said.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s style of functioning and the Congress leadership’s approach were among the reasons behind the crisis confronting the alliance.

The controversy has brought to the surface deep disagreements within the INDIA bloc, particularly over the Congress’s role and its handling of regional allies.

At the Delhi meeting of the alliance, CPI(M) leader John Brittas is learnt to have strongly challenged Rahul Gandhi’s arguments, defending the importance of regional parties and state-specific political realities.

Sources said several Opposition partners expressed dissatisfaction with what they viewed as Congress’s attempts to impose a centralised approach on the alliance.

Leaders such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar have also voiced concerns over the Congress strategy.

The DMK’s changing political position in Tamil Nadu has added to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the alliance.

The latest confrontation has strengthened speculation within political circles that the CPI(M) may reconsider its continued association with the INDIA bloc.

Party leaders have reportedly been questioning whether the alliance can survive unless the Congress adopts a more accommodating approach towards regional parties.

With the CPI(M) expected to discuss its future strategy at its upcoming organisational meetings, the coming weeks could witness changes.



