Gold Heist in Mangaluru: Four Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: Police have arrested four persons in connection with the recent gold bar robbery that took place at Car Street, Mangaluru. The incident occurred on the night of September 26, when assailants attacked a staff member of Choice Gold Jewellery and made away with a gold bar. The arrests were made on September 29.

According to police, the staff member, Mustafa, was transporting a gold bar on a scooter (KA-19EZ-2079) when the accused intercepted him around 8:45 p.m. near the Sri Venkataramana Temple at Car Street. Two of the accused first blocked his way on another scooter, after which others arrived in a car, forcibly pulled him inside, assaulted him, and later abandoned him at Ekkur before fleeing with the gold.

The case was registered at Mangaluru North Police Station under FIR No. 111/2025, invoking Sections 137(2) and 310(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Investigation revealed that the heist was a pre-planned conspiracy.

The arrested have been identified as Farish (18), Safwan (23), Arafath Ali (18), and Faraz (19), all residents of Ullal. Police also confirmed that a juvenile was involved in the crime. Preliminary inquiry found that the juvenile, employed at Choice Gold, had leaked information to the prime accused Farish regarding Mustafa’s gold transport schedule, enabling the gang to execute the robbery.

Police have seized a Suzuki Access scooter (KA-19HT-8545) used in the crime. However, the getaway car and the stolen gold are yet to be recovered.

The operation was carried out by Mangaluru North Police and CCB personnel under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime & Traffic) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Sub-Division & CCB Unit).