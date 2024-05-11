Golden Bells Chime at Bethany Mother House

Mangaluru: 21 Golden Jubilarians gathered at Mother House for a 13-day renewal programme which began on 27 April 2024. Reflective sessions and health tips on ‘Gowing Gracefully Old’ by Dr Lavina Noronha, Spiritual integration by Sr Lillis, Paschal Mystery of Founder and Bethany by Sr Mariette, pilgrimage to Rosa Mystica Grotto, sharing of spiritual experiences and a retreat led by Fr Thomas Karimundakal SJ were means availed for revivifying and energizing themselves to forge ahead more vibrantly during the years to come. Sr Santhosh Maria, the General Councillor was the Programme Coordinator.

The climax of the celebration was the Holy Eucharist celebrated by Most Rev Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras of Bangalore Archdiocese and presently the Administrator of Mysore Diocese and concelebrated by 5 priests. In his homily Bishop appealed to the Jubilarians to ‘Look at Christ, Listen to Christ and Learn from Christ’ thus, to become witnesses of Christ wherever they live.

The Golden sisters were greeted followed by the Holy Mass. Sr Rose Celine, the Superior General Sr Rose Celine felicitated the Jubilarians to the accompaniment of citation and music, with garlands and flowers and with a gift as the token of love. She invited them to spend more time at the feet of Jesus like Mary of Bethany, and as they move towards Diamond years, fix their gaze in heaven and recall what Fr Founder said “The only unchangeable, unfailing friend, companion, co-worker who gives you courage, health, strength in your work is Jesus Christ, God man who is present in the Blessed Sacrament. He is the only solace when your afflicted, courage when your discouraged friend and companion when your lonely, abandoned by others”. She thanked them for their ‘Fiat’ lived for the pat 50 years with love and commitment.

With the carving of the cake, to the rhythm of the Jubilee Song, with garlands and flowers, the representatives of the entire congregation joined in applauding and complementing them on this memorable occasion.

News by: Sr Santhosh Maria BS, Bethany Generalate