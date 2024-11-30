Government Officials Urged to Prioritize Public Needs – Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: In a recent quarterly KDP meeting held at the Udupi Zilla Panchayat Hall, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar emphasized the urgent need for government officials to respond effectively to the needs of the public visiting government offices. The Minister’s address comes in the wake of the region experiencing rainfall levels exceeding the average by 17%, resulting in significant crop and infrastructure damage.

During her speech, Minister Hebbalkar acknowledged the widespread impact of the heavy rainfall, which has affected roads, government buildings, and bridges while also leading to human casualties. She affirmed that compensation has been allocated for the immediate relief of crop losses and other damages, although she noted challenges related to funding for infrastructure repair projects. To this end, a delegation of local MLAs will be dispatched to meet with the Chief Minister to request additional financial support.

The Minister reported that over the past four to five years, 666 check dams have been constructed in the district to prevent the wastage of freshwater. Currently, work is underway for the installation of sluice gates at these dams, with over 50 gates already fitted. Hebbalkar instructed officials to utilize allocated funds efficiently for repairing damaged sluice gates, stressing the importance of the check dams in increasing groundwater levels, which will be backed by a forthcoming scientific report.

In other developments, the Minister instructed officials to initiate development works for water tanks under the Urban Development Fund within a 15-day timeframe. Additionally, she highlighted that the development of the Hejamady fishing harbor is 80% complete and directed the completion of the remaining tasks. There is also a significant emphasis on the development of coastal berths in the Udupi district, with an approved proposal for the Hangarakatte Coastal Berth and another for the Gangolli Coastal Berth, for which the government is pursuing the necessary CRZ clearance.

The meeting addressed the urgent need for funds to repair roads damaged during the rainy season, which have impeded fishing activities, and Minister Hebbalkar committed to ensuring that government schemes reach the Koraga community in Malenadu, particularly those lacking ration cards.

The Minister also announced plans to expedite the Varahi River water supply project, which is expected to provide drinking water to Udupi city while irrigating 2,700 hectares. Furthermore, in response to land allocation issues for impoverished farmers, she directed officials to survey and identify suitable land outside the deemed forest areas to issue title deeds.

Local MLAs raised concerns about the need for additional hostels in the district. Hebbalkar assured that two new hostels have already been sanctioned, and she is actively pursuing additional approvals.

Addressing rural development, the Minister instructed officials to tackle solid waste management issues to make Udupi a plastic-free district and directed departments to resolve construction approval challenges under Sections 9 and 11.

Lastly, she announced the need to expedite the construction of a seafood park in Byndoor taluk, while also promoting sustainable practices for land clearing and ensuring public access to sand for construction.

The meeting was attended by MLA Sunil Kumar, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Yashpal A Suvarna, Gururaj Shetty Gantihole, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, DC Dr. Vidya Kumari, SP Dr. K Arun, ZP CEO Pratheek Bayal and others.