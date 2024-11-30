Udupi: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Critiques BJP’s Support for Controversial Remarks on Voting Rights

Udupi: In a recent statement, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar of Karnataka has issued a robust challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding its endorsement of remarks made by Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji, the leader of the Vishwa Okkulta Mutt in Kengeri, who suggested that Muslims should be stripped of their right to vote. The Minister raised significant questions about the universal application of the Indian Constitution, particularly as the nation observes Constitution Day with fervor and pride.

Hebbalkar articulated her concerns over the BJP’s alignment with Swamiji’s controversial stance, querying whether the Constitution, which guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens, is being applied equitably across the board. She referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s well-known slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Growth) to emphasize the importance of inclusivity in governance and adherence to democratic principles.

The Minister highlighted that the Constitution is designed to ensure equal rights and opportunities for every citizen, irrespective of their background or religious beliefs. She lamented the implications of Swamiji’s statements, asserting that leaders should focus on fostering societal welfare and unity rather than exacerbating divisions within communities. “We must guide and uplift society, not to inflict harm or promote discord,” she stated.

Furthermore, Minister Hebbalkar revealed that a delegation of MLAs from the region intends to approach Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the forthcoming assembly session. Their objective is to address pressing issues affecting the district and to solicit potential solutions from the state leadership.

As debates surrounding the interpretation and implementation of the Constitution continue, Hebbalkar’s remarks serve as a clarion call for inclusivity and adherence to democratic values, challenging political entities to remain committed to the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution.