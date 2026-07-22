Government to Upgrade Tourism Department Hotels by Leveraging Private Hospitality Expertise: Minister K. J. George

New ‘Mayura Sunrise Restaurant’ inaugurated at Nandi Hills

Leveraging professional hospitality expertise to enhance government-owned tourism properties

Quality hospitality at affordable prices for middle-class travellers

Ropeway project and integrated parking plan to address traffic congestion at Nandi Hills

BENGALURU/NANDI HILLS: The Government of Karnataka has decided to upgrade Mayura Hotels and other hospitality properties under the Department of Tourism by leveraging the expertise and best practices of the private hospitality sector, as part of its vision to elevate Karnataka’s tourism infrastructure to global standards, said Minister for Energy and Tourism Shri K. J. George.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Mayura Sunrise Restaurant at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district, developed by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC).

The Minister said that while KSTDC and Jungle Lodges & Resorts own properties at some of Karnataka’s most scenic and sought-after tourist destinations, many of these assets have yet to realise their full potential. By adopting professional hospitality management, modern amenities, and global service standards, these properties will be transformed to deliver a superior visitor experience.

Referring to the successful experience of the Department of Tourism’s collaboration with the Taj Group at Chikkamagaluru, Shri George said it has demonstrated the value of professional hospitality management in enhancing government tourism assets. Drawing from this experience, the Department will adopt best practices from leading hospitality companies to modernise tourism properties across the State.

“Premium hospitality should not remain the privilege of luxury travellers alone. Quality accommodation, food, and services must also be accessible to middle-class families at affordable prices. Our vision is to make tourism more inclusive, people-centric, and accessible to everyone,” the Minister said.

Minister George announced that the Government will constitute an Expert Advisory Committee comprising leading hoteliers, hospitality professionals, and tourism experts to recommend measures for upgrading Mayura Hotels and other tourism department properties.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, the design, guest rooms, food and beverage services, operations, customer experience, and overall management standards of Mayura Hotels will be upgraded in a phased manner. The properties will continue to remain government-owned, while benefiting from the expertise and best practices of the private hospitality industry, he clarified.

Permanent Solution to Nandi Hills Traffic Congestion

Addressing the increasing traffic congestion at Nandi Hills, the Minister said the Government is preparing a comprehensive mobility plan. During weekends and holidays, private vehicle access to the hilltop will be regulated, with a well-planned parking facility to be developed at the foothills.

Visitors will then be transported to the summit through designated transport services. He added that the long-awaited Nandi Hills Ropeway Project will be expedited to provide a permanent solution to the area’s traffic congestion.

The Minister also directed officials to accord the highest priority to cleanliness, quality of service, and courteous behaviour towards visitors, stating that the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is God) should remain the guiding principle of Karnataka’s tourism sector.

Dr. V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Secretary, Department of Tourism, said the Department aims to preserve the identity of government-owned tourism properties while enhancing them with the expertise, service standards, and operational excellence of the private hospitality sector.

He further stated that the Nandi Hills Ropeway Project remains one of the Department’s highest priorities.

“The process of obtaining the required forest clearances has been expedited. As directed by the Hon’ble Minister, a dedicated coordination mechanism has been established in New Delhi to facilitate approvals. We are confident of securing the necessary clearances shortly and moving the project into the implementation phase,” he said.

The event was attended by Shri M. Srinivas, Chairman, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC); Shri Shivaprasad P. R., Managing Director, KSTDC and Commissioner, Department of Tourism; and senior officials of the Department.