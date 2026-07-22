Tree Falls on School Bus in Bantwal; One Student Killed, Two Injured

Mangaluru: A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday evening when a large tree fell on a school bus carrying students home in Kalleti, Barimaru village of Bantwal taluk, killing one student and injuring two others.

The bus belonged to Sri Rama Vidyakendra, Kalladka. The incident occurred around 5 p.m when the bus was returning after dropping students at their homes. As the bus passed near the Kalleti Temple on the Barimaru-Kalleti Road, a massive tree suddenly toppled onto the vehicle.

The impact of the falling tree killed one child instantly and injured two others who were still on board. They were immediately taken to a private hospital in Bantwal, where they received medical treatment.

Fortunately, most of the students had already been dropped off before the accident, and only a few children remained on board. This significantly reduced the scale of the tragedy and prevented further loss of life.

Personnel from the Bantwal Rural Police Station visited the scene and conducted an inspection.

Police registered a case at the Bantwal Rural Police Station and launched an investigation into the incident.