Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot visits New Mangalore Port on 50th year in service of the Nation

Mangaluru: Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot visited the New Mangalore Port on 23rd February 2024, on its 50th year in the service of the Nation.

The Governor arrived in Mangalore on February 22 for the 48th Indian Coast Guard Raising Day after which he visited the Port on its completion of 50 years of service since the first cargo vessel “MV SATSU MARU” arrived on 10 June 1974.

Upon his arrival at the NMPA Administration Office building, the Governor was welcomed by Dr A V Ramana, Chairman, of NMPA along with Deputy Chairman, K G Nath and Senior Officials of the Port. Chairman, NMPA apprised the Hon’ble Governor about several infrastructural and technological advancements achieved by the Port.

This was followed by a meeting with the Senior Officers of the Port. The Governor was briefed about the working of the Port including the green initiatives, developmental projects & digital initiatives being undertaken apart from the Port’s Master Plan for Amrit Kaal up to 2047.

During the program, the Governor virtually inaugurated two projects of the Port, namely; “Golden Jubilee AOB Circle Road” & “Golden Jubilee Truck Parking Terminal” worth Rs. 6.25 Crores as a part of the 50 years celebration of service of the Port.

The Governor expressed his happiness & congratulated the Port on its “Golden Jubilee” year of service to the Nation. He appreciated the various developmental works undertaken by the Port and its growth trajectory since its inception. He stated, “The Port has played a pivotal role in the transformative journey of Major Ports of the Country in the past decade. With a capacity of 74 MTPA, the port achieved a record handling of 42.5 MMT in 2018-19. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the port has rebounded to pre-COVID levels, handling 41.3 MMT in 2022-23 and is on the course to achieve an all-time high of 45MMT in 2023-24.

New Mangalore Port’s journey over the past 50 years is a testament to resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As we look forward to the future, the port’s robust infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and community-focused initiatives set the stage for its continued success and growth”.

Golden Jubilee AOB Circle Road; The Port’s newly aligned Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) road connecting NMPA’s Administration Office Building circle to Road No. 1 junction was completed within the six-month timeframe and budget of Rs.2.54 Crores. Before this transformation, the congested K.K Gate and challenging road conditions posed significant difficulties for truckers and port users. The new road will facilitate port users, by congestion-free cargo movement. This project demonstrates NMPA’s commitment to improving efficiency and safety for all port users.

Golden Jubilee truck Parking Terminal; Truck Parking Terminal near the Custom House building close to NH 66 was built at a total cost of Rs. 3.71 Crores, offering a more efficient and convenient experience for truck drivers, the 11,948 sqm terminal, including a well-paved approach road, boasts a durable PQC surface, accommodating approximately 180 trucks and trailers comfortably. NMPA in its commitment to further streamlining its operations, will be introducing a Fastag-based parking fee collection system at the renovated Truck parking terminal. In this regard, Port invited Tenders from Nationalized / Scheduled Banks / Authorized FASTag Service Providers for the work of “Providing FASTag based system for collection of parking fees including installation and maintenance of equipment (software & hardware) for ten (10) years period. The Fastag system will ensure quick and hassle-free transactions, saving drivers precious time and reducing congestion at the entrance.

The upgraded Truck Parking Terminal & Golden Jubilee AOB Circle Road at New Mangalore Port are a testament to the Port’s commitment to enhancing efficiency and convenience for all stakeholders.

Chief Vigilance Officer, Heads of the Departments, Officers & employees participated in the programme.