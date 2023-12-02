Govt. begins recruiting 800 candidates against vacant posts in Health Dept: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Saturday that the government, through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), has begun the process of recruiting 800 candidates for vacancies in the Health Department.

Speaking after inaugurating surgery and physiotherapy units and a laboratory at the Government Composite AYUSH Hospital on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital, he said that the candidates will include nurses, doctors, laboratory technicians, and the like.

The Minister said that staff shortage has come in the way of providing quality medical care. Many posts of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and Group D employees are vacant in the department. The government will fill all vacant posts in phases starting from 800 candidates.

The Minister said that three mobile AYUSH units will start operation at Puttur, Sullia, and Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada during 2023-24. Each unit will have a doctor, a multi-purpose worker, and medicines to offer AYUSH treatment to people in villages.

Referring to the AYUSH Sports Medicine and Research Centre sanctioned to the hospital, he said that the State government will approve its detailed project to make the centre a reality.

The three units inaugurated on Saturday have been built at a cost of ₹38.5 lakh donated by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL). Mundkur Shyamaprasad Kamath, Executive Director (Refinery), MRPL was present on the occasion.