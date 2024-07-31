Govt to introduce bill to replace British-era Aircraft Act in LS today

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu will introduce the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024, which aims to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the list of business, the Lok Sabha will see the continuation of discussion on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2024-25.

Discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Education for 2024-25 will also be taken up in the Lower House of Parliament.

The second report of the Business Advisory Committee will be presented in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Nimuben Bambhaniya will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 28th Report of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)’.

She will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 31st Report of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on ‘Coarse Grains Production and Distribution’.

In the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah will move a motion for election to the Committee on Official Language.

General discussion on the Union Budget and Budget of Jammu and Kashmir will continue in the Rajya Sabha.

MoS Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra will make a statement in the Upper House regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 342nd Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants.