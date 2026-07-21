Govt took swift action over paper leak, says PM Modi; calls on lawyers to ensure severe penalties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Tuesday that the issue of paper leaks is “not limited” to a single state or the Central government; rather, it is a “matter of concern for the entire nation”, while adding that the government has acted promptly, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals related to the case so far.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that during the NDA’s ‘Mangal Milan’ programme, Prime Minister Modi urged lawyers to unite and ensure that those guilty face the strictest punishment.

He said that PM Modi highlighted the achievements of the youth of India and stressed that “our time, energy and focus should be on the youth and their future”.

Speaking to the reporters on the discussions held at the NDA meeting, Rijiju said, “Regarding the NEET paper leak case, the Prime Minister said that as soon as reports of the paper leaks emerged, the government took immediate action. Thirteen people were arrested and sent to jail. At the same time, to ensure that the future of students was not affected, conducting the NEET re-examination was given top priority, and it was successfully held without any delay in the declaration of results.”

“Those involved in the paper leak racket, who have been identified and arrested, have been sent to jail. Prime Minister ji also appealed that top lawyers should support efforts to ensure the strictest possible punishment for those involved in heinous crimes like paper leaks, so that strong deterrent measures can prevent such incidents in the future,” he added.

“The Prime Minister remarked that the issue of paper leaks is not confined to any single state or the Central government but is a matter of concern for the entire nation. All states and political parties must unite to take action against this crime. This is not a matter of partisan politics, but an issue concerning the future of the country and its youth,” he added.

Rijiju stated that Prime Minister Modi has stressed that the “youth of the country will not only be given full assurance for the prevention of future paper leaks, but also to show them ways so that the youth of India can take a leadership role in the world”.

He said that the Prime Minister also praised Skyoot Aerospace for the successful launch of Vikram-1. “The youth of India are making tremendous success in different fields. So we will devote our time and energy and focus on the youth and their future,” Rijiju added.

The Union Minister said the meeting was “good” and the Prime Minister also spoke about the achievements India has accomplished over the past few months, including the Free Trade Agreements signed with several countries, which he said are in “favour of the farmers and the country”.

Rijiju further stated that during the ongoing Monsoon Session, the “NDA will play a positive role”. He said that the NDA “will remain united to ensure passage of the bills and legislative business brought by the government before Parliament”.

Appealing to the Opposition, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, “We may have differences as political parties, but Parliament is meant to work for the country, for its future, and for the youth. We have all been elected as Members of Parliament for this purpose, and everyone should work together to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.”