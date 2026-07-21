KMC Hospital Mangaluru Successfully Treats 94-Year-Old Stroke Patient with Timely Mechanical Thrombectomy

Mangaluru: Reinforcing the message that “Time is Brain” and that age should never be a barrier to advanced stroke care, KMC Hospital Mangaluru has successfully treated a 94-year-old woman who suffered an acute ischemic stroke, enabling her to regain mobility and return home with a good recovery.

The elderly patient was brought to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, within 30 minutes of developing sudden weakness on the left side of her body, a classic warning sign of stroke. Recognising the medical emergency, the hospital’s stroke team immediately initiated evaluation under the leadership of Dr. Rohit Pai, Consultant Neurologist, and Dr. Keerthiraj B, Interventional Neuroradiologist.

An MRI scan confirmed an acute ischemic stroke caused by a blockage in the right middle cerebral artery (MCA), one of the brain’s major arteries responsible for supplying blood to areas that control movement, sensation, and speech.

To determine the exact location and extent of the blockage, the team performed Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), an advanced imaging procedure that provides detailed images of blood vessels. The scan revealed a clot completely blocking the right internal carotid artery—the main artery supplying blood to the brain—with the blockage extending into the middle cerebral artery. This significantly reduced blood flow to a large portion of the brain, requiring immediate intervention.

After obtaining prompt consent from the patient’s family, the multidisciplinary stroke team performed an emergency mechanical thrombectomy within an hour of her arrival. The minimally invasive procedure involved navigating a catheter through a blood vessel to the blocked artery in the brain, where it was used to remove the clot and restore blood flow.

The patient recovered remarkably well following the procedure. By the time of discharge, she was able to walk with support, showing significant improvement from the paralysis caused by the stroke.

Mechanical thrombectomy is considered the gold-standard treatment for selected patients with acute ischemic stroke caused by blockage of a major brain artery. However, its success depends largely on how quickly treatment is initiated. Doctors estimate that nearly 1.9 million brain cells (neurons) die every minute during an untreated stroke. This is why the phrase “Time is Brain” is central to stroke care, emphasising that every minute of delay increases the risk of permanent disability.

Dr. Rohit Pai, Consultant Neurologist, said, “Stroke is a medical emergency where every minute matters. Age alone should never prevent patients from receiving advanced stroke treatment. Early hospital arrival, rapid diagnosis, and timely intervention can significantly improve recovery, as demonstrated by this patient’s excellent outcome.”

Dr. Keerthiraj B, Interventional Neuroradiologist, added, “Mechanical thrombectomy can restore blood flow by removing the clot before irreversible brain damage occurs. This case highlights that with prompt treatment and favourable clinical conditions, even patients in their nineties can achieve meaningful recovery. Time truly is brain.”

The patient’s remarkable recovery highlights KMC Hospital Mangaluru’s comprehensive stroke care programme, which combines rapid diagnosis, advanced brain imaging, round-the-clock neurological and neurointerventional expertise, and timely minimally invasive treatment.

The case also serves as a powerful reminder that recognising stroke symptoms early and seeking immediate medical attention can make the difference between permanent disability and a return to independent living, regardless of age.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is one of India’s leading healthcare providers, serving more than 8 million patients annually with a focus on delivering affordable, high-quality healthcare services.

The Manipal Hospitals network comprises 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, supported by a team of over 11,000 doctors and more than 34,000 employees.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive healthcare services to patients from around the world. The network is AAHRPP-accredited, and most of its hospitals are accredited by NABH, NABL, and recognised for excellence in emergency care, blood bank services, and nursing excellence.