Govt Urged to Conduct Impartial Investigation in Parashurama Idol Case – Sunil Kumar

Udupi: Former Minister and MLA Sunil Kumar has called for an impartial investigation into the ongoing controversy surrounding the Parashurama idol at Karkala’s Theme Park, asserting that the current inquiry appears politically motivated and lacks neutrality. Speaking at a press conference on November 13, Kumar emphasized the need for the government to ensure that the investigation proceeds without any political interference.

Kumar criticized the Congress party for allegedly creating unnecessary controversies that he claims are detrimental to tourism in Karkala. He noted that the government had allocated Rs 4.50 crore for the Theme Park, but the funds have yet to be released, resulting in a year-long delay in the project’s completion and significant losses to the local tourism sector.

The former minister defended the artist responsible for redesigning the Parashurama idol, stating that necessary permissions were obtained prior to the modifications. He accused the Congress party of initially misrepresenting the material of the idol, claiming it was made of copper, and now falsely alleging it to be fiber. Kumar reiterated his openness to investigations regarding the idol’s quality but urged the government to expedite the completion of the park and release the remaining funds.

Kumar raised concerns over the district police’s decision to file a First Information Report (FIR) based on a private complaint from a Congress leader, arguing that this sets a troubling precedent for political interference in law enforcement. He warned that if such practices continue, it could lead to an influx of politically motivated FIRs in the future.

The sculptor involved in the idol’s redesign had sought and received permission from the district administration to proceed with the changes. Kumar questioned the rationale behind the police protection provided during the idol’s removal, suggesting that it undermines the legitimacy of the investigation now being conducted by the same police force.

He expressed frustration over the extended custody of the sculptor, who has been detained for six days, contrasting this with the brief three-day custody of suspects in the Ajekaru murder case. Kumar questioned the motives behind such treatment, implying that the artist was being unfairly targeted.

In response to accusations from Congress leaders, Kumar insisted that the responsibility lies with Uday Kumar Shetty, who he believes should apologize for making false allegations that have delayed the project. He also clarified that the Parashurama Theme Park is a tourism hub, not a religious site, emphasizing that visitors do not perform prayers or rituals there.

Kumar concluded by asserting that the people of Karkala have made their political preferences clear, suggesting that Uday Kumar Shetty should remain out of the political arena. He condemned the actions of those who have targeted the sculptor, likening them to throwing stones at his food plate, and reaffirmed his commitment to seeing the project completed without further political obstruction.