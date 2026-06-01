Grace-Filled Rosary Devotion Unites Generations at St. Sebastian Church

Mangaluru: St. Sebastian Church was the setting for a profoundly moving Rosary devotion today, held at the esteemed church grotto. The event, dedicated to honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary, brought together parishioners under the spiritual guidance of Parish Priest Fr. Walter D’Souza, Asst. Parish Priest Fr. Joel and Fr. Osmand. This significant spiritual gathering was a collaborative effort, meticulously organized by the Legion of Mary, the Parish Choir, the Catechism, and the Liturgy Commission, highlighting the vibrant community spirit within the parish.

The evening was characterized by remarkable participation from individuals spanning all age demographics. A particularly poignant aspect was the involvement of the catechism group, who expertly guided the children in leading the recitation of the Rosary. The innocent voices and unwavering faith of the young participants resonated throughout the grotto, creating an atmosphere of pure devotion. Complementing this, the Parish Choir elevated the spiritual ambiance with their soul-stirring renditions of Marian hymns, enriching the collective worship experience. Further deepening the contemplative mood were thoughtful video reflections meticulously prepared by the Legion of Mary, alongside a solemn candlelight procession orchestrated by the Liturgy Commission. These elements combined to imbue the prayerful gathering with extraordinary depth.

During the devotion, a series of special intentions were offered, encompassing a broad spectrum of heartfelt prayers. These included petitions for the well-being of children and youth, the fervent hope for global peace, gratitude for good rains, the strength and unity of families, comfort for the sick, and prayers for parishioners residing abroad. The candlelight procession, a powerful visual spectacle, showed the faithful reverently carrying lit candles as they circumambulated the grotto. This act served as a compelling testimony to the collective power of prayer and the profound unity shared among the community members.

The intergenerational gathering, comprising children, youth, and elders, fostered an environment steeped in devotion and communal solidarity. This coming together of different age groups underscored the enduring appeal and unifying power of the Rosary devotion.

The devotion culminated with a benediction delivered by the parish priest, who earnestly encouraged all attendees to integrate Mary’s spirit of unwavering faith and dedicated service into their daily lives. His words served as a powerful call to action, urging parishioners to carry forward the spiritual lessons learned during the evening.

In post-event reflections, parishioners expressed profound gratitude and inspiration. One participant eloquently described the gathering as “a beautiful witness of faith across generations,” while another characterized it as “a moment of peace and hope for our families and the world.” These sentiments underscore the profound impact the devotion had on those present.

Mr. Royston Fernandes extended sincere gratitude to all who participated in and contributed to the organization of the devotion. He emphasized the vital role such gatherings play in strengthening the parish family and in renewing trust in the compassionate intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The one-hour devotion concluded promptly at 7:15 pm, leaving a lasting impression of spiritual renewal and communal harmony.