Grand Celebration Marks School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya Annual Day

Mangaluru: In a splendid display of grandeur, the College Annual Day of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya unfolded within the esteemed confines of the college auditorium on December 22, 2023. The event, graced by the distinguished Chief Guest Mrs Geetha Kulkarni, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mangaluru City, was a momentous occasion.

The formal proceedings commenced with Dr Sophia N. Fernandes presenting the comprehensive college report. Dr Fernandes eloquently delved into the historical trajectory of the institution, highlighting faculty development programs’ significance in fostering smart governance and work-life balance. The report meticulously chronicled various events, emphasizing their role in student development.

Ifra Ayesha, the President of the Student Council, set the tone with a warm welcome to the August gathering. The ceremonial distribution of prizes followed, recognizing students for their exceptional achievements with merit certificates and special accolades.

Ms Nuha skillfully introduced Chief Guest Mrs Geetha Kulkarni, whose address resonated with inspirational guidance, urging students to actively participate in youth organizations and engage with the community.

The formalities concluded with a vote of thanks expressed by Ms Diya Vinoy, the General Secretary of the Student Council.

The cultural extravaganza that unfolded showcased a rich tapestry of elegant movements and melodious harmonies, epitomizing the camaraderie among the students. The program featured a welcome dance, soulful Kannada and French songs, an enthralling English play, and vibrant Hindi and Kannada dance dramas. Folk and fusion dances added a spirited blend to the evening.

The Kannada dance drama poignantly depicted the harsh realities of Child Labor, unravelling a narrative that tugged at the audience’s heartstrings, shedding light on the profound challenges faced by young souls in the clutches of exploitation. Simultaneously, the Hindi dance drama eloquently conveyed a powerful message about the imperative need for compassion and attentiveness towards the elderly, portraying societal responsibility and care.

The English play, drawing inspiration from the ancient Greek scripture “Solomon’s Wisdom,” showcased intellect and moral insight, resonating with the audience through its thought-provoking narrative and profound thematic exploration.

The crescendo of the event culminated with the resonant singing of the college anthem, marking the triumphant conclusion of a splendid celebration. The College Annual Day left an indelible mark, celebrating not just academic achievements but the spirit of unity and artistic expression among the student body.



