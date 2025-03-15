Grand Premiere of Tulu Movie ‘Middle-Class Family’ in Kuwait

Kuwait: The much-anticipated Tulu super-hit comedy “Middle-Class Family” had a successful grand premiere in Kuwait on March 13, 2025, at Ozone Cinema, Khaitan. The event witnessed a houseful audience of Tulu movie enthusiasts, with tickets for both premiere shows selling out a week in advance—a testament to the growing popularity of Tulu cinema in Kuwait.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome by Mr. Lionel Rayan Mascarenhas, who invited senior members of Tulu Koota Kuwait onto the dais for the official launch of the movie. Present at the grand occasion were: Mr. Sudhakar Shetty – Convener, Tulu Koota Kuwait, Mr. Shankar Shetty – President, Mr. Ramesh Shekar Bhandary-Advisor, Mr. Sanath Kumar – Advisor, Mr. Roshan Prashant Quadras – Vice-President, Mr. Jagadeeshwara Shanubhogue – General Secretary, Mr. Wilson D’Souza – Ex-President & The key organizer behind this premiere event.

Mr. Wilson D’Souza provided a brief yet insightful overview of Tulu Koota Kuwait and its mission. He highlighted the organization’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Tulu culture and language, emphasizing that “Unity through Tulu” has been its guiding motto since its inception. In line with this vision, Tulu Koota Kuwait took pride in bringing “Middle-Class Family” to Kuwaiti screens, ensuring that the Tulu-speaking community could experience their beloved cinema firsthand.

Furthermore, he shed light on the Tulu Koota Kuwait Silver Jubilee Memorial Merit Scholarship Scheme, launched this year, and urged the community to extend their support. Additionally, he invited all Tuluvas in Kuwait to participate in the upcoming Tulu Lipi learning sessions, aimed at further strengthening the linguistic and cultural roots of the community. Before concluding, Mr. D’Souza expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ozone Cinema’s management for their collaboration and to the Tulu community in Kuwait for their enthusiastic participation.

Adding to the excitement, Lead Actor Mr. Vineeth Kumar conveyed his gratitude through a recorded audio message, thanking the audience and Tulu Koota Kuwait for their unwavering support in releasing the movie in Kuwait.

To mark this special occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held, symbolizing the joy and success of yet another milestone for Tulu cinema. Representatives of Tulu Koota Kuwait extended their best wishes for the film’s success, emphasizing that such initiatives are instrumental in preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the Tulu language and culture.

A Cinematic Treat for the Audience -The premiere was met with an overwhelming response, as the audience thoroughly enjoyed the film’s engaging storyline and rib-tickling humor. Featuring Vineeth Kumar & Samata Amin in the lead roles, alongside renowned actors Aravind Bolar, Prasanna Shetty Bailoor, and Sandeep Shetty, the film lived up to expectations, delivering a perfect blend of comedy, family drama, and heartfelt moments.

Families and community members came together to celebrate this cinematic triumph, further reinforcing the growing appreciation for Tulu cinema in Kuwait.

With this successful event, Tulu Koota Kuwait reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Tulu arts and culture. The premiere of “Middle-Class Family” was not just a movie screening—it was a celebration of language, tradition, and community unity.