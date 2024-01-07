Greek PM meets Blinken, expresses concern over Gaza situation



Athens: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hania, Crete, and expressed growing concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During the meeting on Saturday, Mitsotakis also expressed concern about the risks of escalating tensions in the Middle East and the repercussions for regional stability and security, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Greek national news agency AMNA.

“These are difficult and challenging times for the region,” Mitsotakis said, reiterating the need for an unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza

He also underlined that the solution can only be political, based on the two-state solution in accordance with UN resolutions.

After the meeting, Blinken, who was on his Mideast diplomatic mission, told reporters that he wants to make sure the conflict in the Middle East “doesn’t spread”.

Mitsotakis and Blinken also exchanged views on bilateral ties and other international issues.